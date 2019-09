Gen Z: Everything You Heard About The Freshman 15 Is A Lie

The best thing you can do — as a freshman, or just in life — is walk away from comparison, and instead check in with your body . When you walk into the cafeteria, do some "sensory evaluation," and think about what it is you’re hungry for, Sweeney suggests. For example, do you want something sweet or savory? Something that’s crunchy or soft? Warm or cold? Are you hungry for a snack or a full meal? These check-ins can help you look at food from a non-judgmental perspective, she says. "Be really curious, instead of basing your decisions on what your friend is doing next to you," she adds.