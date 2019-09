How Your Roommates Can Influence Your Eating Habits

When you start living with someone, it's common for their eating behaviors to subtly rub off on you, especially if you're spending most of your time together. Meals are very social, and eating with your roommates is often the way that you first hang out and bond, says Lauren Smolar, director of programs at the National Eating Disorders Association . "The way that a lot of people are eating, and the social aspect of it certainly may influence someone’s eating habits," Smolar says. If you're someone who's already having a hard time with your relationship to food, then these sorts of scenarios can make it more difficult to tune in to your own needs, she says. In a way, disordered eating habits can feel somewhat contagious