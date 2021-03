Our Society Encourages Excess — Is That Why We Don’t Take Binge Eating Disorder Seriously?

Diet culture can also make recovery actively harder for people with BED, not only by furthering anti-fat bias and encouraging restriction but also by reinforcing a world view that divides food into 'good' and 'bad' groups without questioning each individual's behaviors with food. Despite what we’re brought up to believe, no food is inherently 'bad' or inherently 'good' — there may be a caloric or sugar disparity between a chocolate bar and its ‘healthier’ version, for example, but the consumption of one over the other isn’t better or worse for you in and of itself. It depends on what motivated that choice, how you've been eating and moving in the run-up to that choice, even the way in which you eat it. What does affect your health (both physical and mental) is your behavior around food . Are you eating a varied diet, choosing your meals intuitively based on your appetite and tastes? Or are you trying to stick to a set of rigid rules which might lead to you overeating something just because it’s on the 'good' list?