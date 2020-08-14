Mysko says that instead of BMI-measuring programs, schools should be helping children figure out what makes their body feel happy and strong, not encouraging them to fixate on what it looks like or how much they weigh. “We hear from kids as young as six years old who are afraid of gaining weight,” Mysko says. “It’s important to give kids a message early on about health that is not connected to weight or body shape.” Not to mention that when you're a kid you're supposed to be growing.