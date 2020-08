“We know that weight and BMI are not accurate measures of health ,” she responded. “And while we do need screenings in schools for a variety of issues, including eating disorders, and we need to be mindful and vigilant about ensuring that we’re measuring the health of kids. Weight and BMI are not what we should be looking at.” She adds that the onus of health shouldn't be placed on an individual, especially a child. "This is a systemic problem, not an individual issue, Many people in our community who have struggled with eating disorders or who are in higher weight bodies have been subjected to years or lifetimes of diets and harmful weight loss programs , all built on the assumption that an individual can control their weight or environment, which isn't a helpful or accurate way of framing the discussion."