The Dangers Of Fat-Shaming COVID-19 Victims

Oftentimes, through the media and the few fat-centered films we see each year, we’re led to believe that the body positivity movement has made much more progress than it actually has. But the way fat people have been treated during the pandemic exposes that at the end of the day, those marginalized because of their size will still be blamed and ridiculed to their graves, all because they couldn’t slim into the thin ideal. It’s crucial to dismantle this type of fatphobia going forward, as ignoring it allows the issue at hand to continue in harming the lives of many.