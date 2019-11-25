BMI Can’t Tell The Full Story Of A Person’s Health, So Why Are We Still Using It?

This was the case for Poppy (22, they/them) in Norwich, who was denied a laparoscopy, an operation that was the only way they could formally diagnose their endometriosis. After waiting about four months for an appointment with a gynaecologist at their local hospital, they tell me that "the first thing that happened when I walked in was my BMI being taken. After some pretty standard discussion with my gyno who wasn't, shall we say, kind, and a surprise internal examination (not ideal for a sexual trauma survivor!) she essentially told me that what I have is just standard period pains and that she won't refer me for a laparoscopy because my BMI is too high – read: I was too fat. She told me to go on the pill for three months and come back when I had lost 20 pounds."