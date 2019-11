BMI Can’t Tell The Full Story Of A Person’s Health, So Why Are We Still Using It?

For Dani (29, she/her) in Edinburgh, it went a step further. She was seeking a referral for breast reduction surgery, an elective procedure to combat her back and shoulder pain: "I have back and shoulder pain, and I wear a bra all the time because if I don't, it hurts. When I exercise I wear two sports bras." She spoke to her GP, who told her she needed to reduce her BMI (without even weighing her) before then weighing her and working out her BMI was 29. "She asked me to list all the things I ate the day before, then when she heard it was healthy, told me to go on the 5:2 diet and that 'sugar is worse for you than smoking'. She also said 'the lower people's BMI, the better they recover from surgery', which I know can't be true!" (This depends on the nature of the surgery .) They talked so much about weight loss that Dani left the appointment unclear if the referral had been made (after calling the surgery she found out it had), and went away and lost weight as she was asked, despite having no desire to lose weight otherwise. "It almost felt coercive – like if I lose the weight then I can have the surgery I need, even if I'm already fit and healthy and not looking to go on a diet out of choice." After losing the weight and waiting 18 weeks, Dani heard from the hospital: "I received a two-line letter saying I 'do not need to be sent an appointment at this time' and if I disagree I need to get a new referral from my GP. They didn't give a reason, and the letter was unsigned/had no contact information."