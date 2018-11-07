Women are more often sent to therapists instead of prescribed pain management solutions because doctors assume they are overly emotional. And when the patient is young, black and feminine-of-centre, it’s assumed she’s looking for drugs – not for pain, but because she’s an addict. Gender and race play a huge role in how individuals are treated in society, so it's no surprise that this extends to the doctor's office. Activist and John Jay College professor, Dr Alexandra Moffett-Bateau, explains the painful relationship people of colour have with the medical industry.
