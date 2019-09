How To Respond When Someone Judges Your Food Choices

Obviously, sharing a meal is a very social experience, but sometimes it can feel like your peers are judging how healthy you are. And that can take all of the joy out of eating. The solution in these tricky situations is to "challenge the food policewhich is one of the 10 principles of intuitive eating , a mind-body approach to health and eating. In this instance, the "food police" is anyone who keeps track of the unsustainable rules that diet culture has put in place — they can be your roommate , your family member, a random person on the internet, or even your self.