How To Respond When Someone Judges Your Food Choices

All of this advice is also applicable to your internal "food police" as well. "You might challenge yourself by recognizing distorted thoughts and reframing them," Meehan says. For example, you can practice observing your "food thoughts" neutrally, like, Wow, I am feeling really hungry, but that makes sense, because it's been a few hours since I had lunch. Instead of, I wish I didn't feel hungry, because I'm supposed to be on a diet. "Negative food thoughts are less likely to arise the more you practice using curious, compassionate, and neutral statements," she says.