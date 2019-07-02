Demi Lovato Responds To A Commenter Who Suggested She "Discuss A Diet Plan"

Demi Lovato knows how to respond to body shaming or problematic content about eating disorders on social media, and today she gave a masterclass in responding to concern trolls in the comments section.
In the comments, Lovato responded from her verified Instagram account. "I actually am choosing not to diet and fall back into unhealthy behaviors at the risk of losing my sanity or mental health but thank you for the offer!" she wrote. "Super sweet 💗"
Demi Lovato responds to body-shaming troll who asked to be reached out to “discuss a diet plan.” pic.twitter.com/kU7yRAf4yz— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 2, 2019
Regardless of the source, whether it's a troll or a family member, it's never easy to respond to someone who makes assumptions about your health based on your weight or the way that you look. As we've said many times before, weight is just one indicator of health, and there's not one way to look "healthy."
Lovato has been very open about her struggles with eating disorders and disordered eating habits. In past interviews, she's said that she started bingeing when she was just nine years old, and that bulimia runs in her family. She went into further detail about this experience in her 2017 YouTube documentary. For someone who has a history of eating disorders, you can imagine how triggering a comment like this would be.
Ultimately, Lovato's response is factually correct: restrictive diets are not sustainable and can damage a person's overall relationship to food. Furthermore, suggesting that someone lose weight, which is often called "concern trolling," is associated with poorer health outcomes, and harms your mental health.
That Lovato was able to respond to this person with poise, humor, and a polite clap back is pretty admirable. How's that Selena Gomez song, "Kill Em With Kindness" go?
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
