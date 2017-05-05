Demi Lovato Is Getting Her Own Documentary

If you live by the mantra that too much Demi Lovato is never enough, this news will make your day.
The pop star announced late last night that she'll be starring in her own documentary, People reports. I Am: Demi Lovato will air on YouTube later this year and comes on the heels of the video sharing site's news that Lovato will join rapper Ludacris in hosting its Ryan Seacrest-produced singing competition, Best.Cover.Ever.
According to YouTube, the documentary will allow fans to "get to know the real" Lovato, whom it describes as a "singer, writer, [and] humanitarian."
The former Sunny with a Chance star shared their announcement, which was accompanied by a photo of her with children in Africa, on Twitter.
"I’m so excited for you guys to see my doc when it comes out!" she told her followers.
I’m so excited for you guys to see my doc when it comes out! ? https://t.co/Y8blXgHLRK— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 5, 2017
The Hollywood Reporter noted that I Am: Demi Lovato will showcase a "yearlong journey of reinvention and discovery" as the singer works on her album. It's one of several new celebrity collaborations YouTube has lined up, including live concert videos with Katy Perry, a behind-the-scenes look at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a morning talk show with YouTubers Rhett & Link, and, oddly enough, a fitness show hosted by comedian Kevin Hart called Kevin Hart: What the Fit?. The projects will all be supported by ads.
People reports that I Am: Demi Lovato will make its debut in the fall.
“This past year has been one of the most transformative years of my life, and I’m looking forward to bringing my fans on this journey of continued growth and self-discovery in both my music and my personal experiences,” the magazine quotes Lovato as saying.
It may not be Camp Rock, but it sounds intriguing. Lovato never shies away from getting real, which means you can bet we'll be tuning in.
