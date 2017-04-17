Demi Lovato Explained Why She Used To Not Have Female Friends

In an interview with Mamamia, an Australia-based women's website, Lovato explained that early on in her career, most of her friends were male, and it wasn't a coincidence.
"In my work environment, I used to only surround myself with men," Lovato told Mamamia. "I only had guys in my band, and I toured with guys, and my tour manager was a guy, and this and that."
"I made a specific change. There was a time I used to say that I just didn't get along with girls," Lovato told Mamamia. "I reevaluated why I didn't get along with girls, and I think it's because I didn't really have any in my life that I trusted."
"Now I've made it a point to surround myself with strong women, and it's really made a difference in my life," the actress and singer added.
Lovato also explained that her background helped her relate to Smurfette, the character she voices in Smurfs: The Lost Village.
"I really relate to Smurfette, because I was the only female for a little bit [in my world]," she told Mamamia. "I had to make changes in my life to surround myself with influences and people that I could relate to. I'm really grateful that I did."
I'm guessing one of those "influences" is Hillary Clinton — Lovato performed at one of her campaign events in 2016. The star also told Refinery29 last year that "there's nothing positive that comes from pitting women against each other."
It's refreshing to hear a celebrity be so candid about the challenges of maintaining female friendships — especially when we're bombarded with images of A-list friend squads. Lovato has always been open about her past, and it's great to know that she's always moving forward.
