Demi Lovato Opened For Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton may have been upstaged by her opening act at an appearance in Iowa on Thursday.
Demi Lovato, performed three songs, including her hit "Confident," before Clinton took the stage. Lovato called Clinton "the real superstar" at the event. She went on to say, according to E!, " I am voting for her because I truly believe that there is nobody more qualified to run this country—our country—than our secretary of state."
This. Is. Amazing. #HillYes @ddlovato pic.twitter.com/zF7oGiUNzj— Hillary for Iowa (@HillaryforIA) January 22, 2016
After long waits to actually see Clinton, several students expressed frustration that her speech was so short and unremarkable, The Guardian reported. The entire speech clocked in at under five minutes. Clinton praised some of President Barack Obama's achievements, but notably did not mention her primary rival for the Democratic nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Sanders is leading Clinton in Iowa by 8% according to a CNN/ORC poll announced earlier that day.
The Guardian also reported that Clinton asked the assembled audience to, "Join us in helping to change our country, keep it on a progressive path, make sure we don’t go backward, we go forward with confidence.”
Lovato joins other celebrity supporters of Clinton including Lena Dunham, who was in Iowa campaigning for her earlier this month, and Katy Perry, who performed for a Clinton event this past October.
