Demi Lovato Just Taught The Whole Internet A Lesson About Body Shaming

Demi Lovato is not here for body shaming headlines, and frankly, neither are we. In a headline earlier this week, a news outlet referred to Lovato’s “fuller figure” in a headline and it didn’t sit well with the singer.
"I AM MORE THAN MY WEIGHT," she wrote on Instagram stories, sharing a screenshot of the article and even tagging the Inquisitr writer, Fabio Magnocavallo.
Lovato, who has been diagnosed with an eating disorder in the past, went on to talk about how triggering posts like this can be. "I'm angry that people think it's okay to write headlines about people's body shapes," she said, according to screenshots obtained by Teen Vogue. "Especially about a woman who has been so open about being in recovery from an eating disorder. I am not upset for myself but for anyone easily influenced by this diet culture."
Advertisement
She went on to mention how “articles like this only contribute to that toxic way of thinking,” and offered some advice to her followers: "If you're reading this: Don't listen to negative diet culture talk. You are more than a number on a scale. And I am more than a headline about my body shape."
The exchange ended in a teachable moment when the writer reached out to Lovato to apologize. Based on the screenshots Lovato shared we can’t see Magnocavallo’s initial apology, but he followed up with, "You're an incredible talent and you're right, your body is not all you are," he continued, "This is a lesson learnt."
Lovato, being the queen that she is, responded with even more love and respect. “Thank you,” she replied. “I really respect you for the way you are receiving this message...my intention wasn’t to hurt you either, just to get your attention. I’m sorry if this woke you. Thank you for being so understanding.”
In an effort to be transparent, the Inquisitr did not change their story but did add this author’s note: “Firstly, a sincere ‘Thank you’ to Demi Lovato for her grace and patience in our exchange. While I wrote this story with the best of intentions, I totally appreciate and understand her perspective on the matter and culture in general and I truly appreciate her taking the time to have a dialogue with me about it. As Demi said to me, ‘our voices are all we have to create the biggest change on this planet.’”
Advertisement
It is not the first time Lovato has spoken up about triggering content on the internet. Back in January, she called out a fat-shaming video game for their advertisement featuring two women side by side with captions reading "obese" and "pretty."
"Why is this fat-shaming bullshit on my feed? So many things wrong with this," Lovato wrote on the story. "This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us from the diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look," she continued. "And especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder."
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
Advertisement