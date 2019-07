I Live In Virginia, Make $55,000 A Year & Spent $309.96 On My Wellness Routine This Week

The one constant piece of my morning routine is a cup (or two) of coffee. It's less about the caffeine boost and more about the ritual of slowing down and enjoying a cup before my day starts. I sometimes brew coffee in a, but I’ve recently switched over to iced. Anything hot sounds gross right now because of the humid weather. I recently tested out iced coffee concentrate from Lidl (), which turned out to be really tasty. Today, I make it in my favorite), which comes with a metal straw. This keeps it cold, and it’s good for the environment — score! There is no us without an Earth, so I try my best to limit my impact where I can. I try to incorporate reusable items into my routine, recycle, and purchase products that don't use environmentally harmful chemicals. I'm not perfect at this, but I strive to be better.