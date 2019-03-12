You Can Now Get Hulu For Free With Spotify Premium

We didn't think last year's Spotify-Hulu deal could get any better, but...it just did. Starting today, you can now get ad-supported Hulu for free with your Spotify Premium account, all for $9.99 per month. That means tons of podcasts, 40 million songs, and more than 85,000 episodes of TV, movies, and original content.
If you're new to both services, you can sign up for the new offer here and get the first 30 days for free, after which you'll be billed $9.99 per month. And if you already have Spotify Premium, all you have to do is visit the Your Services Page on your account to activate Hulu. Similarly, if you already have Hulu without Spotify, there are instructions onsite that direct you to sign up for a Spotify Premium account, log into your Hulu account, and switch your billing to Spotify to get the new deal. Also, if you're currently paying $12.99 per month as part of last year’s Spotify-Hulu bundle offer, you will now be automatically switched over to the $9.99 price.
But if you're debating whether or not to cash in on the deal, you should probably act fast — the offer stands until June 10, 2019, or while supplies last. And then once you're hooked up, you can alternate between bingeing these Hulu hidden gems and listening to your Spotify "Cosmic playlist."
