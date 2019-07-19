Hidden Gems On Hulu You Can Watch Right Now

Breaking Bad. The Americans. Game of Thrones. You already know the shows you're "supposed" to watch.
But what about the shows you haven't heard of? We're talking about obscure shows that ran for one season and maintain a rabidly devoted fan base years later, or cartoons you haven't thought of since watching Nick at Night in your pajamas in middle school. Or the dark drama representative of your favorite showrunner's work to come, or a criminally underrated classic.
Well, Hulu's got 'em all. When it comes to TV, Hulu is the one-stop for everything. The streaming service also hosts some hidden gem movies, too. These are the shows and movies you might not immediately think to click on, but will be glad you did.