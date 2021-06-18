How The True Story Behind Physical Shaped Its Most Disturbing Scenes

“My earliest conversations with Rose were about just that. I’m not interested in telling the easy empowerment story, like, ‘You go girl. By the end of the pilot, you’re on your way.’ It’s all complicated because it comes from the real journey of recovery, which is a complicated and difficult one with steps forward and steps back. I was coming from an honest place in my life, and it is honest about how difficult it is. We’re going to get the chance to go on this journey with her, but we’re going to be honest about what it takes to get there and all the stumbles and obstacles — including the fact that her embrace of her body and aerobics is its own obsession and its own redirecting of compulsion and impulse. It came from me wanting to tell the truth about the distance between what I was projecting to the world and how I actually felt inside.”