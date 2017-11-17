Congrats! Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale Welcome Second Child

According to People, actress Rose Byrne and her husband Bobby Cannavale have welcomed their second child. After giving birth to their 21-month-old son, Rocco Robin, in February 2016, the outlet confirms that the family just keeps growing, along with Cannavale's 22-year-old son Jake from a previous relationship.
There are currently no details about the sex or name of the baby available, and Refinery29 has reached out for comment from both Byrne and Cannavale's reps.
Byrne confirmed her pregnancy back in August for Australia’s Jones magazine, saying that she was "a little tired but feeling good," and revealing that "everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you’re pregnant, which is fabulous."
The couple likes to keep their family business private, but did share a rare photo of Rocco Robin on his birthday earlier this year.
"Happy Birthday my beautiful boy," Cannavale captioned a photo on Instagram.
As for Byrne, People reports that the actress had to make a huge adjustment when it came to being a mom.
"It takes an hour and 45 minutes to get out of the house with a baby, and by the time I’m ready, I’m exhausted," she told the outlet. "I have a new appreciation for motherhood having just become a parent. Really, I’ve turned around a lot. I’m tired, but even so, all of it’s great. But you definitely go into a cocoon."
This time around, however, she knows what she's in for. We can't wait to learn more about the family and the newest addition to the Byrne-Cannavale clan.
