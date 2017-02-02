Bobby Cannavale & Rose Byrne Celebrate Son Rocco’s First Birthday With Rare Baby Photo

As much as we adore our Blakes and Ryans and Bey and Jays, there are some celebrity couples we dig simply because they seem to be the opposite of all that. Think Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, or Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, or another pairing that's high-profile but totally low-key. Prime example: Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne. The long-term couple and frequent costars rarely put their relationship out there, which probably makes us obsess over it even more. This week, though, they've got a special reason for sharing their life with fans: the first birthday of their son Rocco. Cannavale took to Instagram to post a rare snapshot of him and his boy. According to the tag, Rocco had his birthday celebrations in Byrne's native Australia.
"Happy Birthday my beautiful boy," Cannavale, whose older son, Jake, is an actor, captioned the photo. While the actor has shared photos of his son in the past, Rocco's face has always been obscured. This is the first time we've seen what a cutie pie he actually is. Is it us, or does the birthday boy look like the perfect combination of both his parents? Happy birthday, kiddo. Now go enjoy your Vegemite cake.
