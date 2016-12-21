30 Cool-Girl Accessories For Getting Sh*t Done

As the holiday gift season winds down, you might feel like permanently retiring from shopping. But even though your bank account (and patience, and joy, and...) might be a little depleted, holiday bonuses, gift cards, and the money you get from returning that sweater you got from your well-meaning aunt can all make up a nice retail-therapy fund for the new year.
If you're looking for the perfect gift to get yourself in 2017, consider a feminist accessory. These trinkets send a clear message every time you put them on — you're here to f*ck shit up, and you don't care who knows it. You can go subtle with a nameplate necklace, or try out a bold look with a profanity-laden trinket. Maybe even pack up your activism supplies in a durable feminist tote. There's nothing wrong with mixing your love of fighting for gender equality and glitter.
Click through to find the perfect girl-power touch to any outfit.