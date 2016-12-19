Story from Entertainment News

Prince William Is Trolled Online After Nonsensical Michael Phelps Tribute

Molly Horan

It looks like Prince William just had his own "Adele Dazeem" moment. The prince was tasked with giving a short speech before presenting Michael Phelps with a lifetime achievement award at the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year awards this weekend.
"'Your 23 gold medals pale into sheer superhuman history," the British royal told Phelps nonsensically, according to The Daily Mail. His missteps continued when he assured Phelps, "'It'll be many, many years before, if ever, anyone stands here again and calls you the greatest athlete in history." Though the Olympian seemed to take the remarks in stride, Twitter trolls didn't let the Prince off so easily. "Phelps spoke better than Prince "erm" William!," tweeted one less than impressed viewer. "That was a shocking speech from Prince William!! Didn't sound like he knew what he was on about," another Twitter user wrote.
Advertisement
Still, Prince William shouldn't stress about the award show flub. If John Travolta can get past his mistake, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's dad will be able to put this behind him, too.
Advertisement

More from News