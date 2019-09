This Couple Dealt With Their Awkward Wedding Problem In The Cutest Way

Creating your wedding registry might sound like fun, but it can quickly become yet another source of nuptial stress. But what if you want to forgo the registry — and wedding gifts, period — altogether? Reddit user wedontwantanystuff explained in a post that, because she and her fiancé are more than financially comfortable, they don't need or want a single blender or bedside lamp from their guests. What's more, they don't want to burden their loved ones with the financial obligation of throwing a check in a card. Social norms are hard to break, and coming to a marriage celebration empty-handed would likely strike some guests as ruder than standing up mid-ceremony to object to the union. Luckily, the Reddit community came to the rescue with a solution for the couple, something that would allow their friends and family to give them something special without dropping money on unwanted napkin holders.