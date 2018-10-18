It's officially witch season. With both Charmed and Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina coming back from the dead, magical women have never been hotter. It's time to dig out your pointed hat and the Teen Witch Handbook you got in high school after you discovered The Craft. The best Halloween movies are full of great sorceresses, and supernatural TV has no shortage of women cooking up spells.
So this spooky season, make sure you're assembling a real nightmare team of witches to help you through the cold nights. These are all the witches who you'd want on your side in an epic struggle against the dark side. Or, in some cases, who might convince you to join the dark side. Either way, they've got grade-A wizardy and stellar outfits in spades.