"It was the first fancy dinner I ever went to with my friends. $150/head. I was about 17, and it was for a friend's birthday. It was a big event, and we all had our outfits planned weeks in advance (the birthday girl was one of those quintessential overbearing, "message me your outfit so I know we won't clash" girls you only put up with in high school, but would flatten in adult life). I have a fairly slim frame, but a disproportionately large caboose. I've learned to love it. Point of mentioning that is, I'd bought my first tight-fitting dress to wear to the dinner. It was very tight around my bum. You're thinking: "Oh, so she split it," right? No. I wore tights, and as I sat eating, my skirt rode up at the back all the goddamn way to my waist. Got up and trotted out of the very fancy restaurant at the tail of my group...so no one realized until we were close to a block away." — Reddit User