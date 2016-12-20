Star Wars is really becoming a family franchise for Carrie Fisher and her daughter Billie Lourd. Lourd had a brief cameo in last year's Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, a film that saw her mom reprising her role as Princess Leia. While her role in The Force Awakens was was very brief, her character will be getting more screen time in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode VIII.
Lourd revealed in a recent interview with BUILD that her character, Lieutenant Connix, will get multiple lines in the next Star Wars saga, according to Yahoo UK. "Lieutenant Connix is back,” she told BUILD. “You might not know her name, but you should now… Connix is back and better than ever. I might get arrested now."
Lourd didn't confirm whether or not she'd still be rocking the double buns, an obvious nod to the fact that she isn't the first in her family to visit a galaxy far, far away.
