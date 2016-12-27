The $3 million lawsuit filled against BET for allegedly violating Gabrielle Union's Being Mary Jane contract has been resolved, according to Deadline.
“BET Networks is pleased to announce that they have reached an amicable agreement with Gabrielle Union and look forward to sharing the new season of Being Mary Jane with its loyal fans beginning January 10, 2017,” a statement from BET provided to Deadline explains.
The upcoming fourth season was reportedly to be taped back-to-back with season 5 and include a total of 20 episodes. Union's contract, however, stipulates that she shoot 13-episode seasons. Union also alleged the shooting schedule was a tactic by the network to avoid giving her a raise, which she is supposed to receive with each new season. The lawsuit, which was filed by Union's lawyer Marty Singer this past October, sought $3 million in damages. The financial terms of the settlement, however, have not been released.
Union is already publicly celebrating the return of Being Mary Jane. In response to a fan asking when the show would return, Union tweeted, "Jan 10! Almost there."
