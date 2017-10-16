Anastasia Beverly Hills' New Palette Is Otherworldly — & All You Need For Fall

I love using makeup to express myself, but sometimes weeks go by where I inadvertently stick to the same exact daily routine. Same foundation finish, same lip color, and same brown smoky eye. For some people, this is standard, but for me, a makeup devotee and eyeshadow connoisseur, it's what I call a makeup rut.
When I feel monotony start to creep into my routine, there are a few brands I look to for inspiration. But my #1 is Anastasia Beverly Hills — I can always count on its products, especially the eyeshadow palettes, to lift me up and out of a beauty slump.
Advertisement
Its latest release, the Prism Palette, came out earlier this month and immediately excited me. What initially drew me in was how the shade selection expertly straddled the line between editorial and everyday. The matte, creamy brown and dense black hues make it easy to pull together a basic smoky eye, but on the flip side, the palette is packed with one-of-a-kind shades like a duo-chrome lavender and metallic emerald, which make it easy to mix it up. Out of the palette's 14 shadows, half are unlike any other shadow I have in my collection. Considering I'm a palette hoarder, that's really saying something.
The innovative array of shades equate to instant inspiration for me. Case in point: The first time I took the palette for a spin, I found myself creating a two-tone emerald and electric yellow reverse smoky eye, which is totally new for me.
That's not to say that I don't own other palettes with funky shade selections or inspiring hues, but what makes this palette so unique is that is pairs neutral and avant-garde hues that work well together or alone. The formula is also top notch: Buttery powder without too much fallout, insanely blendable, and the metallic shades even apply beautifully with a brush, which is rare for shimmery textures.
This is the only palette I plan on using for the next few months, so if you need me, I'll be over here covering my lids in celestial shimmer and silently thanking Anastasia for being my makeup fairy godmother.
Advertisement
Related Video:
Advertisement