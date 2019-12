Lady Gaga Is Bringing Pink Eyeshadow Back In A Big Way

When it comes to eyeshadow and eye makeup , celebrities are getting real comfortable with the unexpected. Over the past year alone, we've seen unlikely shades like yellow blue , and even red pop up on red carpets with the nonchalance of just another been-there-done-that smokey eye . Now, it seems that pink is making a major comeback. One quick glance at Lady Gaga 's glam meets dreamy makeup look of petal-pink eyeshadow studded with dainty rhinestones is all the proof we need.