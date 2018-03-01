How To Wear Pink Makeup Without Looking Like An 11-Year Old

Welcome to 2018. If you're just joining us, you may have noticed some changes. Unisex scents rule the fragrance shelves, CoverGirls are no longer just girls, and menswear is dominating the women's department. From fashion to beauty, the gender lines are blurring to the point of, well, no lines. And that leaves us with one final frontier: the colour pink.
No longer for "mean girls" on Wednesdays, pink is experiencing a long overdue revolution. The women and men wearing it aren't sweet and submissive — they're smart and subversive. So imagine our delight when makeup artists reclaimed the shade, sending pink lids and lips down the runways for a season that wasn't spring and for a designer that wasn't Betsey Johnson.
From millennial pink to chrome, these new shades are less princess, more punk. And with the help of makeup artist Cedric Jolivet, we've put together six looks that prove pink equals POWER.