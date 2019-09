The Cool-Girl Way To Wear Pink Makeup

The easiest way to try out the pink trend is to dip your toes in it. We love the idea of a semi-sheer wash of pink across the eyes and cheekbones, as seen here on our model Irka. Jolivet picked up a cream multiple stick from Bite and tapped it on from the lashline up to the brows with his fingers. "It's a light wash of color that's easy for everyone to wear," he says. The color is meant to be sheer, so make sure not to add too much of the multiple. "One or two layers is perfect," Jolivet says.He also tapped the pigment along the orbital bone, sheering it down her cheekbones. (It's a bit like draping .) To add some dimension to the pink, Jolivet tapped a touch of highlighter onto Irka's cheekbones. Flushed and glowy — what could be better? Miu Miu top. Miu Miu coat.Vera Earrings Large, $175, available at Sorelle Multistick in Macaroon, $24, available at Sephora