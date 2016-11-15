The Cool-Girl Way To Wear Pink Makeup

Welcome to 2016. If you're just joining us, you may have noticed some changes. Unisex scents rule the fragrance shelves, CoverGirls are no longer just girls, and menswear is dominating the women's department. From fashion to beauty, the gender lines are blurring to the point of, well, no lines. And that leaves us with one final frontier: the color pink.
No longer for "mean girls" on Wednesdays, pink is experiencing a long overdue revolution. The women and men wearing it aren't sweet and submissive — they're smart and subversive. So imagine our delight when makeup artists reclaimed the shade, sending pink lids and lips down the runways for a season that wasn't spring and for a designer that wasn't Betsey Johnson.
No longer for "mean girls" on Wednesdays, pink is experiencing a long overdue revolution. The women and men wearing it aren't sweet and submissive — they're smart and subversive. So imagine our delight when makeup artists reclaimed the shade, sending pink lids and lips down the runways for a season that wasn't spring and for a designer that wasn't Betsey Johnson.
Advertisement
From millennial pink to chrome, these new shades are less princess, more punk. And with the help of makeup artist Cedric Jolivet, we've put together six looks that prove pink equals POWER.
1 of 10
A Rosy Flush
The easiest way to try out the pink trend is to dip your toes in it. We love the idea of a semi-sheer wash of pink across the eyes and cheekbones, as seen here on our model Irka. Jolivet picked up a cream multiple stick from Bite and tapped it on from the lashline up to the brows with his fingers. "It's a light wash of color that's easy for everyone to wear," he says. The color is meant to be sheer, so make sure not to add too much of the multiple. "One or two layers is perfect," Jolivet says.
He also tapped the pigment along the orbital bone, sheering it down her cheekbones. (It's a bit like draping.) To add some dimension to the pink, Jolivet tapped a touch of highlighter onto Irka's cheekbones. Flushed and glowy — what could be better?
Miu Miu top. Miu Miu coat.
Sorelle Vera Earrings Large, $175, available at Sorelle; Bite Beauty Multistick in Macaroon, $24, available at Sephora.
The easiest way to try out the pink trend is to dip your toes in it. We love the idea of a semi-sheer wash of pink across the eyes and cheekbones, as seen here on our model Irka. Jolivet picked up a cream multiple stick from Bite and tapped it on from the lashline up to the brows with his fingers. "It's a light wash of color that's easy for everyone to wear," he says. The color is meant to be sheer, so make sure not to add too much of the multiple. "One or two layers is perfect," Jolivet says.
He also tapped the pigment along the orbital bone, sheering it down her cheekbones. (It's a bit like draping.) To add some dimension to the pink, Jolivet tapped a touch of highlighter onto Irka's cheekbones. Flushed and glowy — what could be better?
Miu Miu top. Miu Miu coat.
Sorelle Vera Earrings Large, $175, available at Sorelle; Bite Beauty Multistick in Macaroon, $24, available at Sephora.
2 of 10
If you're more of a minimalist when it comes to your makeup, Jolivet suggests a traditional shadow look in a cool hue. For Noah, he chose a lavender-toned pink to complement her skin tone. "I concentrated the pigment on her lid because of her round eyes," Jolivet says. "It's more flattering." He kept the pigment fairly sheer, though, only brushing on a couple of layers of powder. Then, Jolivet added a pink blush with warm undertones (to balance the cool-toned shadow) to the apples of Noah's cheeks. "It's a light, fresh look," Jolivet says.
Bally top.
Bally Ruffle Babydoll Dress, $1,250, available at Bally; Marc Jacobs Beauty Style Eye Con No 7 Plush Eyeshadow Palette in The Tease, $59, available at Sephora.
Bally top.
Bally Ruffle Babydoll Dress, $1,250, available at Bally; Marc Jacobs Beauty Style Eye Con No 7 Plush Eyeshadow Palette in The Tease, $59, available at Sephora.
Advertisement
4 of 10
Candy Pinks
Sure, a high-gloss, pink smile isn't the most conservative. You probably won't wear it to a job interview at a bank. But it doesn't have to look kiddie, either. According to Jolivet, there are two keys to rocking this look. The first is to keep the rest of your makeup minimal — a little mascara, a little blush. The second is to pick a bright, bold shade of pink instead of the typical bubblegum hue.
To ensure the pigment was opaque, Jolivet first laid down a semi-matte lipstick as a base. "Since glosses can be sheer, it's important to start with a regular lipstick to really get that depth of color," he says. "It makes it brighter and flirtier." He then layered a similarly shaded gloss on top to get that reflective texture.
Altuzarra sweater.
Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge, $32, available at Lancôme; NARS Velvet Lip Glide in Danceteria, $26, available at NARS.
Sure, a high-gloss, pink smile isn't the most conservative. You probably won't wear it to a job interview at a bank. But it doesn't have to look kiddie, either. According to Jolivet, there are two keys to rocking this look. The first is to keep the rest of your makeup minimal — a little mascara, a little blush. The second is to pick a bright, bold shade of pink instead of the typical bubblegum hue.
To ensure the pigment was opaque, Jolivet first laid down a semi-matte lipstick as a base. "Since glosses can be sheer, it's important to start with a regular lipstick to really get that depth of color," he says. "It makes it brighter and flirtier." He then layered a similarly shaded gloss on top to get that reflective texture.
Altuzarra sweater.
Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge, $32, available at Lancôme; NARS Velvet Lip Glide in Danceteria, $26, available at NARS.
6 of 10
Red tends to be the shade of choice when it comes to two-toned lips, but Jolivet decided to mix pink with purple. He swiped MAC Flamboyish on the bottom lip, then blended in purple along the top. For an extra-matte texture that wouldn't budge as easily, he pressed a touch of translucent powder into the lips. "It's definitely a power lip," Jolivet says.
Jill Stuart top; Jill Stuart knit; Anndra Neen earrings.
MAC Nutcracker Sweet Lipstick in Flamboyish, $18, available at MAC; Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick in Tabloid, $21, available at Sephora.
Jill Stuart top; Jill Stuart knit; Anndra Neen earrings.
MAC Nutcracker Sweet Lipstick in Flamboyish, $18, available at MAC; Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick in Tabloid, $21, available at Sephora.
7 of 10
Magenta Pop
Nervous to give pink a go on the eyes? We get it — it's certainly not typical. But Jolivet concocted a duo of looks that are both pretty and easy to try.
Left: Carven tee; Creatures of Comfort dress. Right: Opening Ceremony top; Sorelle earrings.
Right: Tome Pink Merino Silk Cashmere Long Sleeve Sweater, $595, available at Tome.
Nervous to give pink a go on the eyes? We get it — it's certainly not typical. But Jolivet concocted a duo of looks that are both pretty and easy to try.
Left: Carven tee; Creatures of Comfort dress. Right: Opening Ceremony top; Sorelle earrings.
Right: Tome Pink Merino Silk Cashmere Long Sleeve Sweater, $595, available at Tome.
Advertisement
8 of 10
The easiest way to incorporate a new color into your makeup repertoire is to apply it in a classic shape. Case in point: the cat-eye.
If you can't find a liner in the exact tone you want, Jolivet suggests finding a shadow and using an angled liner brush to apply it. "You can wet the pigment and draw it on with the brush," he says. "Or you can use a mixing medium to get a more intense color."
Make Up For Ever Star Powder Shadow in Iridescent Fuchsia, $20, available at Sephora.
If you can't find a liner in the exact tone you want, Jolivet suggests finding a shadow and using an angled liner brush to apply it. "You can wet the pigment and draw it on with the brush," he says. "Or you can use a mixing medium to get a more intense color."
Make Up For Ever Star Powder Shadow in Iridescent Fuchsia, $20, available at Sephora.
9 of 10
Or say to hell with caution and go big. Jolivet recommends ditching your black smoky-eye staples and reaching for some rose tones. He started by swiping a deep-pink pigment from Irka's lashline all the way up to her brows before blending in a fuchsia to balance things. "The graphic shape helps this look more modern and less girly," he says. Use a fluffy brush to blend where the two pigments meet, so that there's no hard line dividing them. And skip mascara — it'll look fresher without it.
Nyx Primal Colors Pressed Pigment in Hot Pink, $4.99, available at Ulta Beauty; ColourPop Eye Pigment in Fantasy, $5, available at ColourPop.
Nyx Primal Colors Pressed Pigment in Hot Pink, $4.99, available at Ulta Beauty; ColourPop Eye Pigment in Fantasy, $5, available at ColourPop.
10 of 10
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page. Like us on Facebook — we'll see you there!
Advertisement