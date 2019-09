The Real Reason Princess Diana Stopped Wearing Her Signature Blue Eyeliner

"[Princess Diana] realizsd her best features were her eyes," her makeup artist Mary Greenwell once said , which is why she was often spotted with thick stroke of liner that matched her baby blues. In a new interview with Yahoo Beauty , Greenwell elaborated: "She loved makeup. It wasn’t to the point of going from green eyeshadow to blue eyeshadow, but just experimenting with ways to bring her eyes out more. It was just much more about really getting her to look absolutely beautiful all the time."