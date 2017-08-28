For female politicians, investing in your appearance is a double-edged sword. On one hand, studies have shown that women who wear visible makeup are perceived to be more competent than those who go bare-faced; on the other, it also puts them at the mercy of critics who see a female leader’s hypothetical facelift or “thick makeup” as fair game for scrutiny.
Nobody ever asks a man in power how he stays “looking so fresh” on public radio — but if they did, perhaps they’d uncover the truth of the matter, which is that male politicians and their cohorts also spend considerable time and money on putting their best faces forward.
The very particular Sean Spicer applies his own foundation (or did, before his tenure as communications director was ended). Paul Ryan reportedly likes to have the tops of his ears powdered to hide redness before taking the stage. John F. Kennedy’s polished, made-up appearance in the first televised presidential debate was said to have helped secure his win over Republican candidate Richard Nixon and his “hastily added pancake makeup” — and just last week, French President Emmanuel Macron was roasted by the media for his hair and makeup expenses in his first three months in office.
So what does it really take for a public servant to look his best for the public? A lot, apparently. Ahead, a rundown of the worst-kept beauty secrets of male politicians, and exactly how much it costs to maintain them. And while we're on the subject, remember that Vladimir Putin does not wear makeup, alright?