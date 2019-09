Putin Has Made It Very Clear He Does Not Wear Makeup

It all started when a Russian citizen uploaded the Andy Warhol-inspired photo to VKontakte, the country’s largest social network, according to The New York Times . The problem, of course, is that Putin doesn't embrace gender fluidity in the same way as, say, Patrick Swayze does when he transforms into Miss Vida Boheme. No, he is the president of Russia — a self-identified hypermasculine one, at that — and such a look, according to official court documents by the Russian Ministry of Justice, suggests that he is gay. (Oh come on, Donald Trump is just a friend .)