This Reporter Makeup-Shamed Theresa May — & Twitter Is NOT Having It

Regardless of whose side you’re on, commenting on the appearance of a politician is totally irrelevant — especially when that politician also happens to be a woman. If you feel the need to criticize May’s looks along with her policies, that’s your petty “personal and emotional” cross to bear. But if you’re a supposedly professional reporter who can’t think of anything more erudite to say about a female party leader than that she’s wearing a lot of makeup because she’s crying (because she’s a woman!), you might want to work on that.