What You Need To Know About The British Election & Why It Matters For The U.S.

The recent terrorist attacks in Britain have also sparked criticism of the current prime minister . May held the position of home secretary for six years before assuming her current role, and the number of armed police officers fell dramatically during that time. Following the London Bridge attacks on Saturday night , Corbyn criticized May for reducing the police force. He said in a speech, " You cannot protect the public on the cheap . The police and security services must get the resources they need, not 20,000 police cuts."