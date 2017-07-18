As one might expect of the future queen consort of the United Kingdom, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is held to a much higher standard than your average Londoner. You definitely won't be finding her in a photo gallery of celebrities without makeup any time soon.
Maintaining a prim and proper public image is part of her job, so the royal formerly known as Kate Middleton is never seen with a single hair out of place. The word “perfection” comes to mind when describing her impeccably-groomed appearance, but according to an admirer who came out to greet the Duchess and co. in Warsaw, she’s much more humble than her status would imply.
Polish student Magda Mordaka, just one in a crowd of thousands of spectators gathered outside the capital’s Presidential Palace yesterday, told Express that she’d been anxiously awaiting the Duchess’s arrival — and she wasn’t disappointed. “We love her style, and her contact with people. We were waiting for this visit from the very beginning. What would she wear? Would she bring the children?” Mordaka said. “We were telling her that she is beautiful and perfect, but she said it's not true — it's just the makeup.”
This isn't the first time Middleton has gotten credit for cracking a self-effacing joke. In fact, Prince William said in a 2010 interview that one of the reasons he fell in love with his now-wife when they first met was because she was always game for a good laugh. "She's got a really naughty sense of humor, which kind of helps me because I've got a really dry sense of humor, so it was good fun," he told ITV News. "It was good fun, we had a really good laugh and then things happened." The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aren't regular royalty — they're cool royalty.
