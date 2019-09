This isn't the first time Middleton has gotten credit for cracking a self-effacing joke. In fact, Prince William said in a 2010 interview that one of the reasons he fell in love with his now-wife when they first met was because she was always game for a good laugh. "She's got a really naughty sense of humour, which kind of helps me because I've got a really dry sense of humour, so it was good fun," he told ITV News . "It was good fun, we had a really good laugh and then things happened." The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aren't regular royalty — they're cool royalty.