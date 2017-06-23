One Bottle Of Kate Middleton’s Favorite Beauty Product Sells Every 20 Seconds

There are two things we know to be true: Rosehip oil does wonders for the skin, and Kate Middleton has an absolutely perfect complexion. So it's no surprise that Middleton's beauty product of choice is rosehip oil and that her favorite brand sells one bottle every 20 seconds.
Middleton used Trilogy's Rosehip Oil during her pregnancy and it just may have helped her maintain that flawless skin prior to the birth of Princess Charlotte.
Any type of rosehip oil has major benefits: It's filled with antioxidants, prevents redness during those dreaded acne breakouts, and even slows down signs of aging. The fact that it smells absolutely lovely doesn't hurt, either.
Of course, Middleton uses nothing but the best and Trilogy's version of rosehip oil is top of the line. It boasts a completely organic blend that contains 80% fatty acids. Trilogy sells a bottle of its famous rosehip oil every 20 seconds because the benefits are totally worth the $54 price tag.
Plus, it's a simple addition to your beauty routine. Simply apply several drops to your face in the morning and evening, and your complexion will soon have that healthy, clear glow.
Although it's technically meant for the face, rosehip oil has reparative properties that can benefit other areas of the body as well. For example, some women have found that it helps fade scars and stretch marks. According to a test conducted by Trilogy, 43% of women reported that it minimized their stretch marks and 41% said it improved the color of their scars.
Oh, and did we mention Kate Middleton absolutely loves it? If you want to reap the benefits of rosehip oil and have the same item in your beauty cabinet as the Duchess of Cambridge, you can buy a bottle on Trilogy's website.
