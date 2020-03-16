6 Ways To Wear Green Eyeshadow This Weekend

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner. Of course, among mass hand sanitiser outages and a directive to stay home, Tuesday's holiday will feel different this year — but that doesn't mean it's been forgotten. In addition to picking up a chic emerald nail polish and reading up on the real meaning behind the horseshoe symbol, another way to get into the festive spirit is to try some green eyeshadow.
If you're stuck in a rut of neutral palettes, take the upcoming holiday to test drive colour on your lids, be it in the form of a bright kelly, pastel mint, or sumptuous forest shade. Keep clicking for six ways to go green with your makeup.
