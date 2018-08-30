8 Fall Eyeshadow Ideas That Look Vibrant Against Dark Skin

Fall is the time to pack away your pastel eyeshadow palettes, and put richer earth tones and sultry smoky eye shades into rotation. But as a woman with rich brown skin, I've found that some of the shadows that look vibrant in the packaging fade to blah when I apply (womp womp).
If you have a deeper skin tone and want to determine which pigments are right for you, NYC-based makeup artist Jonet Williamson says pay attention to the formula more than the shade. "Metallic eyeshadows and pigments used wet are my favorite," she tells Refinery29. "If you want a matte finish, go with a bright cream eyeshadow. You can also pack a powder shadow in a similar color over it to intensify the color payoff."
The lesson here: If there is a color you really love, go for it! Don't pass up an interesting shade, like green or blue, just because it seems like it's not for you. NYC-based makeup artist Fatimot Isadare says, “Just to be open, and try new things. You'll be surprised at what works that you initially thought wouldn’t."
Ahead, get inspiration for your next fall eyeshadow look. Plus, tips and product picks from makeup artists who work with dark skin on the regular.