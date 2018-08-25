Recreate Fall's Biggest Eye Makeup Trends With These Under-$15 Buys

It can be tricky to experiment with new eyeshadow colors and textures without looking like a toddler who got into their mom's makeup bag. But while it may seem like everything's been done, from cut creases to smoky eyes, there's always room for more creativity. Just look at the fashion week runways, where it's not just about the clothes, but the beauty trends floating down the catwalk.
This year's fall collections included western influences, polka dots, and leopard prints in every shade in the rainbow, but when it came to beauty, it was all about bringing attention to the eyes. But we're not talking about dramatic liner or a pop of color, but statement makeup like glitter and truly unexpected shades, like yellow.
"I think fashion trends are moving away from minimalism," celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose told Refinery29. "You see bolder colors, prints, and embellished items... so, in turn, you see fun, colorful, and decorative makeup like blue shadow really coming back in a big way."
So, if you were used to summer being the go-to time to play with your makeup collection, get ready to change that up. Ahead, we've rounded up some of the biggest makeup trends from the fall 2018 runways and the products you'll need to recreate them. The best part? Everything ahead is under $15.