It's spring in New York City and, as always, spirits are high. Flowers are blooming, people are dining outside, and the temperature has yet to reach sweat-inducing highs. The seasons are changing and we're feelin' ourselves, so it's only natural that our makeup is getting a refresh, too.
We don't subscribe to "beauty rules" — besides the ones that protect our skin, of course — but there's no denying that lighter, softer colors feel best right now. Sure, pastels for spring may not be groundbreaking (they're akin to florals, after all), but beauty pros are calling upon a different texture to make them feel fresh: gloss. That's right, pastels are getting a major revamp for spring 2017 thanks to an on-trend, cool-girl sheen — and the looks are sweeping Instagram right now.
Ahead, check out seven glossy, pastel eyes that are groundbreaking — and you'll want to copy before summer hits.