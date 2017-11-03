We don't subscribe to "beauty rules" — besides the ones that protect our skin, of course — but there's no denying that lighter, softer colours can keep the spirits up as we plunge into the colder months. Sure, pastels may not be groundbreaking, but beauty pros are calling upon a different texture to make them feel fresh: gloss. That's right, pastels are getting a major revamp for autumn 2017 thanks to an on-trend, cool-girl sheen — and the looks are sweeping Instagram right now.
Ahead, check out seven glossy, pastel eyes that are groundbreaking — and you'll want to copy to stay cool this autumn.