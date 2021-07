What We Know About The COVID Lambda Variant So Far

Here's what we know about it so far: "The Lambda is the dominant variant in Peru and Peru has had a very difficult time with COVID-19. It shares mutations in common with the Alpha variants, the Beta, the Gamma, which is the dominant variant in Brazil," Dr. Wesley Long, medical director of Diagnostic Microbiology at Houston Methodist, told ABC News According to Reuters , Peru is seeing a downfall in COVID cases since April, reporting about 1,778 per day; just over 12% of the population is fully vaccinated.