We’re Finally Getting Names For The COVID Variants — Here’s Why

The new labels are convenient for everyone who, understandably, might not be able to differentiate between the B.1.525 and B.1.526 strains without a trip to the CDC's website . But that feeds into another important reason people have been advocating for new names: Instead of referring to variants by their scientific names, many people have begun describing them by referencing their countries of origin. And, according to experts, this can lead to the same kind of COVID-based stigma and discrimination we've seen worldwide since the virus was first detected in late 2019. It might be factual to describe the P.1 (or Gamma) strain as the variant first found in Brazil — and it might seem harmless. But identifying deadly diseases with countries can have a dangerous impact, both recently and historically.