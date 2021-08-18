My Cottontail Teacher: How Making Friends With A Rabbit Changed My Life

With a week left of my visit at my parents’ house, I found myself spending as much time as possible with Lisa. I didn’t want to admit it to myself, but I knew, deep down, that even if this rabbit was somehow the same rabbit I had seen every day for the last year, there was a very slim chance that she would survive to see another summer. (Cottontail expert, Randall Tracy, did assure me that 2021 Lisa definitely could have been the same rabbit as 2020 Lisa — he gave it a 50/50 chance.) I had done my research, I knew she had roughly 15 months to live, maybe a few more if she was lucky. And that’s when I saw the large bump on her chin. About half the size of her head and clearly irritated, the internet told me it was an abscess most likely caused by a parasite and that without surgery (which obviously this wild rabbit was not going to get), the infection inside would most definitely spread throughout her body. This was the end.