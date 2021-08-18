“I’m Always Carrying My History”: Women Share The Meaning Of Their Inherited Jewelry

My grandparents raised me. My grandfather was born and raised in Montserrat. He was 17 or 18 when he moved to Toronto and began to make a life for himself. He lived a really hard life and it took a lot for him to get to where he was. He stepped in and raised me because my parents were never really in my life, and for him to take over that role and be there for me just means the world to me. He instilled in me to be a strong person and never give up. My grandmother is Ukrainian and Polish. I feel very happy that I was able to experience both cultures.