Our Obsession With The ’90s Butterfly Has A Deeper Meaning

While to some this symbol speaks to the beauty of change, for others, Sood has discovered, it stands for something more. Within immigrant communities, she says, it represents the right to move around this world freely. In Sumba, Indonesia, where she was researching natural dyeing and traditional ikat weaving techniques, cloths featuring the butterfly were hung up in homes to welcome guests. "They also symbolize strength and fragility simultaneously," Sood adds. "They are predators, meanwhile they are harmed easily if their wings are touched or damaged. They're incredibly gorgeous, at the same time, can be dangerous in order to protect themselves."