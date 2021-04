Our Obsession With The ’90s Butterfly Has A Deeper Meaning

That Delia's top had such a lasting impression on Sood that it eventually re-emerged, true to form, as an inspired design for her sustainable clothing label, Abacaxi . The brand itself is an exploration of nature’s infinite charm, both in terms of Sood’s approach to design and production. Each piece is a celebration of the skilled artisan or weaver who made it — ethically, and in small batches — in India. One long-sleeved shirt features sequins layered beneath silk organza, which comes together gloriously in the shape of a winged insect, not unlike her go-to teenage-style staple (we've all got one!). It’s part of a collection entitled “The Butterfly Effect,” which is best described as an artistic interpretation of science: “They say that when a butterfly in South America flaps its wings, through a series of millions of different connections, it affects the clouds hovering over China. In this way, the earth is one living organism, and the whole world is one.”