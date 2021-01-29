If you're not buying what we're selling here, then consider what J.W. Anderson's latest capsule has to say: "The secret of life is in art." This famous quote featured on all sorts of tops and totes is more than just the wise words of Oscar Wilde — it's a reminder of the power of design to bring us joy, to instill hope, and to make us want to sling an incredible bag over our shoulders and head out into the world armed with the passion of a thousand literary geniuses. Ahead, we've rounded up the top collector-style bag capsules this season that are just waiting to be ogled, be it on your shelf or on your screen.