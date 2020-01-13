The Best Looks From The Critics’ Choice Awards, From Zendaya To Billy Porter

The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards did what other award shows this season couldn’t: nominated a diverse group of talent, including women and people of color. Not only did films and TV shows that have been severely under-recognized so far this season gain recognition (Euphoria, Us, When They See Us, and Little Women), so too did the actors, actresses, and directors who created them, making the Critics’ Choice Awards the most diverse of the 2020 award shows and the most fun to watch.
Billy Porter, nominated for Best Actor in FX’s Pose, donned a custom two-toned Hogan McLaughlin strapless gown with faux butterfly tattoos across his chest and arms — all of which were an ode to the trans community. Zendaya, who until the Critics’ Choice Awards hadn’t garnered any award show attention for her stunning performance as Rue in HBO’s Euphoria, wore a futuristic two-piece set à la Tom Ford. Cynthia Erivo, just a few days after calling out the BAFTAs for an all-white nomination list, showed up on the red carpet wearing a mosaic-print Fendi gown and a ring dedicated to the icon she portrays in Harriet, Harriet Tubman.
All in all, last night’s award show set an example — one of inclusion — that will hopefully be followed throughout the remainder of award season. And to mark the occasion, we’ve rounded up a list of the best-dressed attendees from the night in the slideshow ahead.